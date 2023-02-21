Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board National Junior Ranking Tennis Tournament 2023 will commence on today (Tuesday) at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. Players from across the country are participating in this event, which will be played in different age group categories including boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U-18 singles, boys U-16 singles, boys U-14 singles and doubles, boys/ girls U-12 doubles, boys/ girls U-10 singles, boys/girls U-8 singles and boys/girls U-6 singles. Director General PSB Ibrar Ahmad will grace the occasion as chief guest at the opening ceremony along with PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, who is also the tournament director, while Shahzad Akhtar Alvi will supervise the event as referee.