Share:

LAHORE - PSDF and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth (PTEGP) have signed a MoU (memorandum of understanding) to train 10,000 individuals in the hospitality sector. Through this partnership the skillsets of workers in Punjab’s tourism industry will be developed and upgraded. Both PSDF and PTEGP will work together to promote this partnership amongst key stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The MoU was signed by PSDF COO Ali Akbar Bosan and PTEGP Project Director Muhammad Waqas Malik. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta also participated in the ceremony at PSDF headquarters. PSDF will take the lead in identifying the professional areas and mobilize its extensive network of training service providers (TSPs) to implement skills trainings.

The partnership aims to activate three main elements needed to successfully expand Punjab’s tourist economy, which includes increasing private sector participation, improving infrastructure services, and enhancing the skillsets of tourism sector workers. PTEGP will finance the training and support in raising awareness of the project’s goals amongst relevant parties needed to safeguard its success. To ensure project outcomes are achieved, a project management unit (PMU) will be formed to systematically monitor the training.

A thriving tourism sector is essential for boosting Pakistan’s economy and a well-trained workforce plays a critical role in attracting and creating an eco-system that meets international standard customer experience for tourists visiting the country. PSDF COO (Chief Operating Officer) Ali Akbar Bosan reiterated this during the signing, “PSDF as a skills expert is in tune with the training and knowledge that is required for the industry so it can shape competent workers and they in turn can deliver quality service and performance to take Punjab’s tourism economy to the next level. This is a necessary endeavor, and we are excited to partner with PTEGP to make it a reality”.