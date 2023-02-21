Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) have signed a Memorandum of Un­derstanding (MoU) to train 10,000 individuals in the hospitality sector.

Through this partnership, the skills of workers in Punjab’s tour­ism industry would be developed and upgraded. Both sides would also work together to promote this part­nership among key stakeholders in the tourism industry. PSDF COO (Chief Operating Officer) Ali Akbar Bosan and PTEGP Project Director Muhammad Waqas Malik signed the agreement on behalf of their respec­tive sides here at PSDF Headquarters on Monday. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta was also present. Under the MoU, the PSDF would take the lead in identifying the professional ar­eas and mobilize its extensive net­work of training service providers (TSPs) to implement skill trainings. The Fund COO Ali Akbar Bosan said that the partnership aimed to acti­vate three main elements needed to successfully expand Punjab’s tourist economy i.e. increasing private sector participation; improving infrastruc­ture services; and polishing the skills of tourism sector workers. Ali Akbar Bosan said, “PSDF as a skills expert is in tune with the training and knowl­edge that is required for the industry so it can shape competent workers and they in turn can deliver quality service and performance to take Pun­jab’s tourism economy to the next level. This is a necessary endeavor, and we are excited to partner with PTEGP to make it a reality