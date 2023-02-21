Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman chairing a meeting held on Monday reviewed the arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super-League (PSL) matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the chief secretary about the arrangements including security. He said that Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 17000 spectators, adding that 14 matches of PSL would be played in Rawalpindi including five-day and nine evenings.

The duration of the day matches would be 2 pm to 5 pm while evening matches would be 7 pm to 10 pm, he added. Three different routes would be used to reach the stadium; he said adding, separate checking points would be set up for the cricket fans.

Special shuttle service would also be provided to PSL fans, he informed. The district administration would provide the shuttle service for which the Punjab government had released Rs 80 million, he said. Private and public ambulance services would be available near the stadium; the Commissioner said and informed that a helipad would also be built at Arid University.

A special 50-bed emergency ward would also be established in the hall of the Urology Hospital. All possible administrative steps had been taken to ensure security of the teams and facilitate the cricket fans, the Commissioner said. Various places had been designated for parking while motorcycle parking would be near the stadium, he informed the meeting. 160 cameras would be installed inside and outside the stadium to monitor all the security arrangements, he said adding that women and children should be given a special place in the shuttle service.

The Chief Secretary also directed the authorities concerned to purchase more cameras. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi while giving a briefing about the security arrangements informed that 4500 cops would be deployed.