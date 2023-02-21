Share:

KARACHI - The acquittal of former Se­nior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and other accused in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case has been challenged in the Sindh High Court (SHC). The appeal was filed on behalf of Naqeebul­lah’s brother Sher Alam on Monday, who maintains de­spite strong evidence against the accused, the anti-terror­ism court had acquitted all of them, including Rao Anwar.

Sher Alam requested that the ruling of the ATC should be declared null and void. Naqee­bullah Mehsud was a 27-year-old shopkeeper from the South Waziristan tribal district of Pakistan who was falsely ac­cused of being a member of the Taliban and killed in a ‘fake’ po­lice encounter in January 2018.

The case gained widespread attention and sparked protests, with many accusing the police of carrying out an extrajudi­cial killing. The officer who led the operation, Rao Anwar, was arrested and charged with murder, but was later released on bail. The ATC had reserved verdict on January 14 and pro­nounced on January 23.

The case challan had 90 wit­nesses while seven witnesses of the prosecution had receded from their statements. The JIT report in the Naqeebul­lah Mehsud case was released in March 2018. It concluded that Mehsud was not a terror­ist, as had been claimed by the police, but rather an innocent individual who was killed in a staged encounter. The report also found that the police offi­cers involved in the operation had fabricated evidence and witnesses to justify the killing.