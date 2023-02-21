Share:

RAWALPINDI - All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee (APRJAC) president Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry and chairman Mumtaz Ahmed have expressed concerns over the rising inflation across the country and said that the ruling class is busy with their own spending and luxurious life while the common man and the business community are facing grinding inflation and rising price hike. While talking to media persons on Monday the traders’ leaders said that inflation has destroyed business community and especially those related to the food industry .

They said that prices of pulses, flour, rice and other food items constantly having unimaginable rise; due to severe shortage of gas across the country, restaurant, hotels and bakery owners are forced to buy LPG cylinders at high prices.

They warned in present circumstances, they will be forced to go on strike if govt does not swing into action to reduce prices of everyday items and basic commodities.