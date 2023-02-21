Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senator Sania Nishter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Mon­day apprised the House that aim of introducing the Bill further to amend the Benazir Income Sup­port Act, 2010 which was reject­ed by the House suggested mea­sures for enhancing the stipend under BISP to protect the poor masses from rising inflation.

Addressing the House at the issue of public importance, the Senator said according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Sta­tistics, on February 16 Sensi­tive Price Index was recorded at 38.42 percent and purchase of daily commodities was be­yond the reach of common man, particularly middle and lower middle class. She said that due to inflation, it was difficult for lower income group people to bear the expenditure of health, education and meet other daily household needs. She said that the bill, which was introduced in the House aimed to relate sti­pend of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with inflation to provide relief to the margin­alised segments of the society to provide maximum relief to them through enhanced allocation for the programme. Sania Nishter said that to this effect, a commit­tee was already formed to pre­pare mechanism to increase the amount according to inflation in budget, adding that one meeting of the committee was also held.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI) expressed her con­cerns over rising influence of In­dia on water resources of Paki­stan, particularly construction of water reservoirs on Neelum River. She also expressed her displeasure over a question pa­per of COMSAT University and termed it against social and re­ligious ethics. She also called for allocating proper time for wom­en members of Senate for ex­pressing their point of view and urged the need for taking appro­priate measures to tackle with environmental degradation. Dr Taimur lauded the efforts of law enforcement agencies and their sacrifices for restoring peace and security in the country. Sen­ator Robina Khaild of PPP said that the Senate was the highest forum of the country and dis­cussion in it must be based on evidence and should not discuss concocted things circulating in news papers and social me­dia. She appreciated the role to Chairman PPP, Foreign Minister Bilawal Butto Zardari for fur­ther cementing diplomatic ties of the country with different countries of the world.