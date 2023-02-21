Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday dis­missed the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB)’s appeal seeking the cancellation of bail of persons involved in corruption and illegal allotments/shifting/China cutting on amenity plots of KDA Karachi. A three-mem­ber SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Jus­tice Ayesha A Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. NAB had filed an application for canceling the bail of accused Fah­muddin, Atif, Mohammad Feroz, and Sarfraz. During the course of proceedings, the court observed that the case was from 2017 and the Supreme Court had ordered to complete the trial in three months in 2019. Despite the pas­sage of six years, the trial could not be completed, it added. The NAB prosecutor said the trial was being delayed due to the fact that the witness Jameel Baloch was in jail and the case was pro­ceeding in Rawalpindi. Justice Athar Minallah asked who was responsible for the delay in the trial. The Chief Justice asked the NAB to satisfy the court if NAB was not at fault during the delay in the trial.