Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has issued transfer and posting orders of three senior police officers, informed sources on Monday.

According to sources, the IGP Punjab posted Amir Niazi as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi. Similarly, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar has been appointed as Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division while Faisal Saleem was posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division by the provincial police chief