Share:

Pakistan Awami Muslim League (PAML) chief Sheikh Rashid claimed on Tuesday the country would suffer insurgency if elections were not held.

Talking to the media in Katchery, he said that the Abpara police were famed for drug dealing. “The police robbed my house of valuable belongings and I expect that the licensed weapons and wristwatches will be returned”, he added. He had shared, he said, passwords with the police.

Commenting on the date for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa floated by President Dr Arif Alvi, he said the president did his job nicely and followed the Constitution while announcing the date. “Any political party which is trying to escape the elections is nothing but a mafia”, he added.

Questioning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’s recent statement [saying the incumbent government is not her government], he said if it wasn’t your government then who brought [your party] to power? “I am not sure whether the elections are held but it will keep racking the government’s nerves”, he added.

Earlier, a District and Sessions court in Islamabad had rubbished Mr Rashid’s plea seeking the return of his mobile phone and precious wristwatches.