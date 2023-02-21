Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to take spe­cial measures in order to avoid and handle any sort of terrorist activity in the future.

Addressing a press con­ference on Monday, Sindh Information Minister Shar­jeel Inam Memon said that Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah had taken tough decisions to avoid any hindrance during the management of terrorism incidents.

He said media represen­tatives should show re­sponsibility while covering terror incidents.

“The PEMRA has been requested that breaking news is not necessary for such incidents,” he said, adding that we must show responsibility.

Sharjeel Memon added that if there are any such in­cidents, the first thing to do is to control the traffic. “If there is a three-lane road, one lane should be clear so that the security personnel, ambulance, police mobile, and fire brigade can reach the destination.”

He continued that wher­ever there are incidents, rescue forces should ask deputy commissioners and SSPs how many ve­hicles to dispatch. No need to send extra ambulances to the spot as these often cause problems in control­ling the damage.

Sharjeel Memon said the Sindh chief secretary will hold a meeting in this regard too. “Where there are such situations, me­dia representatives should also be careful.”

He said vehicles identi­cal to police vans will not be allowed to enter in the crime scene. “Your licenced firearm cannot be held by another person.” Vehicles without number plates are not allowed till February 28, he hinted