Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput pre­sided over an important meet­ing to review arrangements to provide cash subsidies to farm­ers here on Monday.

Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Agriculture Ai­jaz Ahmed Mahesar, Director General (DG) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah partici­pated in the meeting while Addi­tional Secretary BISP Islamabad, all commissioners and deputy commissioners participated in the meeting through video link.

In the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the Govern­ment of Sindh will provide 5 thousand rupees per acre in the form of seed to provide relief to the farmers in the flood-af­fected districts. “The registered growers will receive a message regarding cash disbursement through BISP,” he added.

Sindh chief secretary fur­ther said that a total amount of Rs4.224 billion will be distrib­uted among the farmers, adding that the amount of subsidy will be distributed among 1 lac 85 thousand 928 farmers who have 12 and half acres of land in Sindh.

He directed all the commis­sioners to monitor the cash transfer process themselves. The CS directed the Secretary Agriculture Department and BISP to complete the cash trans­fer arrangements this week so that the cash transfer can be en­sured soon by submitting a re­port to the Sindh chief minister.

In the meeting, DG BISP Imtiaz Ali Shah said that this money will be given to farmers on 110 collection points in the province, including 7 points in Badin district, 4 in Jamshoro, 5 in Sujawal, 4 in Malir, 4 in Thatta, 4 in Dadu, 5 in Ghotki, 3 in Jacobabad, 7 in Kambar Shahdadkot, 3 in Kashmore, 9 in Khairpur, 4 in Larkana, 4 in Shikarpur, 5 in Sukkur, 4 in Hy­derabad, 3 in Matiari, 7 in Mir­purkhas, 5 in Naushahroferoze, 6 in Sanghar, 10 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 3 in Tando Al­lahyar, 3 in Tando Muhammad Khan, 1 in Tharparkar and 4 collection points have been set up in Umarkot district of where this money will be provided to the registered farmers.

In the meeting, Secretary Ag­riculture Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar said that the process of registra­tion of growers has also been completed and the process of double verification will also be completed in 2 days. The Sindh CS said that the money has been provided by the Government of Sindh, so any kind of irregu­larity will not be tolerated. He directed the commissioners to lodge FIR against persons in­volved in any kind of corruption and wrongdoing.