Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication facilitated the young entrepreneurs, under its flagship project of start-up echo system, which attracted $355 million in investment during the year 2022.

“To facilitate the ecosystem, the IT ministry has drafted policy recommendations for State Bank, SECP, FBR, and Intellectual property Organizations,”, said an official of the Ministry of IT.

These recommendations will ease up the regulatory process for the startup ecosystem. Ignite is also developing a startup portal which will help investors to review startups under different sectors or thematic areas, he added.

And eventually, this will help investors do their shopping. Secondly, the startup can also interact with investors and pitch their proposals through that portal. So, it’s a business matchmaking portal which will help startups and investors to build a relationship.