KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Orangi Town arrested an alleged street criminal involved in killing a government official over a robbery resistance in SITE Area. Arrested identi­fied as Usman Ghani alias Baloch, confessing his crime, told that he shot injured a government official in SITE Area for resisting robbery and fled from the scene snatching the official’s cell phone and cash on January 18 this year, said a news re­lease on Monday. The in­jured official succumbed to his injuries during treatment at hospital. FIR of the inci­dent was registered within SITE police station. The ar­rested accused alongwith his other accomplices was in­volved in more than 50 inci­dents of street crimes during which he snatched over 80 mobile phones from citizens. They committed robberies in Orangi Town, SITE and other adjacent areas. Raids were being carried out to apprehend his other accom­plices. The arrested accused was handed over to police for further legal proceedings.