KARACHI - The stakeholders of Sports Tourism in a conference held at Bagh stressed the sustainability of Winter Sports Tourism. The purpose of this conference is to highlight the importance of the sustainability of winter sports tourism among the masses and to discuss way forward.

The activities and festivals of winter sports have recently been witnessed in different mountain regions of the country. The activities are held occasionally for a short period but no one talks about its continuity and sustainability. The conference held in three sessions. In the first session, the media persons were briefed about the conference and its objectives.

The second session was held with the stakeholders. Ali Shoukat GM MTBC welcomed the participants and enlightened about their contribution and support for the local community and promotion of winter sports tourism under the initiative of social corporate responsibility. He stressed that need to facilitate tourists towards more destination for which they are working with concerned departments. Abu Zafar Sadiq, President, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) introduced the concept of sustainable sports tourism and stressed the need to enhance the understanding of the role of stakeholders and build synergies among them.