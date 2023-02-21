KARACHI - Police in an operation on SITE Super Highway on Monday arrested two alleged terrorists planning to commit terror acts in Karachi. Both terrorists are linked with Afghan army and Daesh. The arrested terrorists were identified as Hikmatullah and Hamza. The operation was conducted in the follow-up of Karachi Police Office attack. SHO SITE Super Highway Faisal Jafri said both arrested terrorists were Afghan citizens. He said Hikmatullah was a former commando of Afghan army. He said law enforcement agencies were investigating from both alleged terrorists. Police said they had foiled a big terror bid planned by the arrested terrorists. Faisal Jafri said investigations had been launched after registration of cases against the arrested terrorists.
Agencies
February 21, 2023
