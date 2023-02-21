Share:

KARACHI - Police in an operation on SITE Super Highway on Monday arrested two alleged terrorists plan­ning to commit terror acts in Karachi. Both terrorists are linked with Afghan army and Daesh. The arrested terror­ists were identified as Hik­matullah and Hamza. The op­eration was conducted in the follow-up of Karachi Police Office attack. SHO SITE Su­per Highway Faisal Jafri said both arrested terrorists were Afghan citizens. He said Hik­matullah was a former com­mando of Afghan army. He said law enforcement agen­cies were investigating from both alleged terrorists. Police said they had foiled a big ter­ror bid planned by the ar­rested terrorists. Faisal Jafri said investigations had been launched after registration of cases against the arrested terrorists.