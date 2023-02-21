Share:

Shikarpur - Two real brothers were shot dead over ‘honour’ in Rustam Town of Shikar­pur on Monday. The third brother also sustained in­juries in the incident. The deceased were identified as Taufeeq Mehr and Rafique Mehr. The dead and injured were moved to the hospital for medico-legal formali­ties. The incident happened due to old ‘Siah Kari’ issue. Police said firing between both groups was ongoing. Police personnel have been dispatched to the area to prevent more bloodshed.