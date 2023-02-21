Shikarpur - Two real brothers were shot dead over ‘honour’ in Rustam Town of Shikarpur on Monday. The third brother also sustained injuries in the incident. The deceased were identified as Taufeeq Mehr and Rafique Mehr. The dead and injured were moved to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. The incident happened due to old ‘Siah Kari’ issue. Police said firing between both groups was ongoing. Police personnel have been dispatched to the area to prevent more bloodshed.
Share:
Agencies
February 21, 2023
Share: