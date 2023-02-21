Share:

LAHORE - The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Manag­ing Director Ghufran Ahmad has ordered a crack­down against all defaulters in 53876 accounts of 3 sub divisions of Gulberg Town. He presided over a meeting here on Monday which reviewed revenue collection at ward level in Gulberg Town. The MD directed the authorities to seal connection of con­sumers not paying three consecutive bills. Deputy Director Revenue in Gulberg Town has been di­rected to disconnect connections of all defaulters.

The MD also sought a report of employees of WASA Revenue Wing showing poor performance. He directed legal action against those involved in financial irregularities. Ghufran Ahmad said that consumers paying bills on regular basis should be provided maximum facility at their doorstep