ISLAMABAD - A woman was allegedly raped by two men in a car on gunpoint in federal capital after luring her for a job, informed sources on Monday. The incident took place within limits of police station (PS) Shalimar, wherein a rape case has been registered against the accused, they added.

Police have launched manhunt to arrest the two rapists identified as Amir Zaman and Amjad Khan, who managed to escape after committing crime. According to sources, a woman namely (HK) lodged a complaint with PS Shalimar, stating that she is residing in Bahria Town Phase 7 and met with accused Amir Zaman and Amjad a year ago. She told police the duo started chatting with her on WhatsApp when she informed them of her joblessness on which they assured her for a job.

She said that the duo called her in F-11 Markaz on 18/2/2023 from where they picked her in a car. The accused brought her to F-11 Markaz where they raped her in the car at gunpoint. She alleged that the both men dropped her near roundabout of F-10 and fled from the scene. Police filed a case against the rapist and began investigation.