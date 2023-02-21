Share:

QUETTA - Member of Balochistan Assem­bly Shakeela Naveed Dehwar on Monday called on Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamen­tary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi to discuss the establish­ment of women’s education di­rectorate and legislation related to women in Balochistan. They agreed that efforts will be made to appoint women district edu­cation officers for the improve­ment of girls’ education; they emphasized the need to appoint women clerical staff in women’s educational institutions.

Dr Rubaba Khan said in Balo­chistan, opportunities will be provided to bring women into the mainstream of develop­ment. “All possible steps would be made to bring the womenfolk in every field of life creating such a favourable environment that they feel safe and develop their abilities. She said efforts will be made to increase the existing quota of women in government jobs proportionately and all such laws and policies that lead to discrimination on the basis of gender will be revisited. She noted that keeping in view con­temporary requirements, many old laws are being amended in Balochistan so that the prob­lems faced by the people can be solved more effectively. Stressing the need for endorsing the law of public interest, she called upon the political parties to support such legislation in the parlia­ment. Additional Secretary Law Shaukat Ali Malik was also pres­ent on the occasion.