176,359 candidates to appear in SSC annual exam in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education, Faisalabad, has estab­lished 561 examination centers in the division for 176,359 candidates for 1st annual Secondary School Certificate SSC Part-II(10th ) examination-2024, which is starting from March 1. Accord­ing to board sources here Tuesday, 336 examination centers including 159 for females and 24 combined have been set up in district Faisalabad. At least 40 centers including 14 for females and 11 combined in district Chiniot, 93 includ­ing 33 for females and 22 combined in district Jhang and 92 including 34 for females and 22 combined in district Toba Tek Singh. Over 148,046 regular candidates including 79,247 females while 28,314 private candidates in­cluding 12,087 females will appear in the examination. The number of boys in science groups including regu­lar and private is 75,430 while in the arts group is 9,595, however, the girls’ number in science groups including regular and private is 67,011 while in the arts group is 24,323.

MEETING HELD TO REVIEW DENGUE STEPS

A meeting of the district emergency response committee for anti-dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan here on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfand Yar and other officers were also present. The ADCH stressed the need for careful checking and said teams should be mobilized in high-risk areas by holding regular meet­ings at the tehsil level.