82 independent MNAs-elect submit affidavits joining SIC

ISLAMABAD - The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) submitted on Tuesday 32 addition­al affidavits from successful inde­pendent candidates, who joined the party to the Election Commission, bringing the total to 82.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, MNA and chief of SIC, has submitted the af­fidavits of these independent candidates for the National As­sembly. Further affidavits for ad­ditional MNAs will be submitted on Wednesday. The head of the Sunni Ittehad Council told media that the affidavits of victorious indepen­dent candidates for provincial as­semblies will be submitted soon. Furthermore, he indicated that a priority list for reserved seats will be submitted in due time.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) is continu­ing to hear petitions submitted by candidates from 40 constituencies. These petitions pertain to the re­sults of National Assembly and four Provincial Assembly constituen­cies. Additionally, the ECP has es­tablished a facilitation centre for registering complaints at its prem­ises in Islamabad.