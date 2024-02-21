Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

82 independent MNAs-elect submit affidavits joining SIC

More affidavits for additional MNAs will be submitted today

82 independent MNAs-elect submit affidavits joining SIC
Agencies
February 21, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) submitted on Tuesday 32 addition­al affidavits from successful inde­pendent candidates, who joined the party to the Election Commission, bringing the total to 82. 

Sahibzada Hamid Raza, MNA and chief of SIC, has submitted the af­fidavits of these independent candidates for the National As­sembly. Further affidavits for ad­ditional MNAs will be submitted on Wednesday. The head of the Sunni Ittehad Council told media that the affidavits of victorious indepen­dent candidates for provincial as­semblies will be submitted soon. Furthermore, he indicated that a priority list for reserved seats will be submitted in due time.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) is continu­ing to hear petitions submitted by candidates from 40 constituencies. These petitions pertain to the re­sults of National Assembly and four Provincial Assembly constituen­cies. Additionally, the ECP has es­tablished a facilitation centre for registering complaints at its prem­ises in Islamabad.

PML-N, PPP strike deal after give-and-take talks

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024