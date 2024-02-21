Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Abid faces Muzamil in RLK Punjab Open Tennis final

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Muhammad Abid will face Muzamil Mur­taza in the men’s singles final of the RLK Group Punjab Open Tennis Championship at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah. 

In the men’ssingles semifinals, Muham­mad Abid beat Abdullah Adnan 6-0, 6-2, Muzamil Murtaza beat Heera Ashiq 6-4, 6-0. In the men’s doubles semifinal, Muzamil Murtaza/Abdullah Adnan beat Heera Ashiq/ Ahmad Babar 6-4 and M Abid/Waqas Malik beat Sikandar Hayat/Imran Bhatti 6-2, 6-4. 

In the seniors 60 plus doubles semifinals, Brig Ghazanfar/Waqar Nisar beat Faisal Mir/Kamran Qureshi 6-1, 6-2. In the boys/ girls U-14 quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Awais Zia 6-1, Muaz Shahbaz beat Aalay Husnain 6-2. In the boys/girls U-10 semifi­nals, Ehsan Bari beat Aimen Rehan 6-4, Ayan Shahbaz beat Daniyal Abdullah 6-2.

