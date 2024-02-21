Abida Parveen celebrates 70th birthday

HYDERABAD - One of the most il­lustrious Sufi singers of the subcontinent Abida Parveen’s 70th birth anniversary was celebrated here on Tuesday. Abida was born on Febru­ary 20th, 1954, in Larkana, where she inherited musical talents from her father, Ustad Ghulam Hyder, a renowned singer and music teacher who provided her with invaluable training. Parveen’s journey into the world of music began in the early 1970s, initially performing at local festivals. However, it was in the early 1990s that she emerged as the most prominent Sufi singer, captivating au­diences with her mesmerizing voice and profound spiritual depth. Over the years, her contributions to music have been duly recognised, with ac­colades such as the Pride of Perfor­mance Award (1984), Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award (2005), Hilal-e-Imtiaz Award (2012), and numerous others adorn­ing her illustrious career. On this auspicious day, we extend our warm­est wishes to this legendary singer, whose artistry continues to inspire and uplift souls across the globe. Meanwhile, people belong to differ­ent segments of life, cultural societies arranged programmes in which rich tributes were paid to great singer. Ra­dio Pakistan Hyderabad also telecast­ed programme titled ‘Sindh Surhan’.