AHC and KCWU organise 5th Girls Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - The Australian High Com­mission and Kinnaird Col­lege for Women hosted the 5th Girls Cricket Cup here on Tuesday, with the gen­erous support of the Paki­stan Cricket Board. Austra­lia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, congratulated the girls and schools on their participa­tion and thanked Kinnaird and Pakistan Cricket Board for their valuable support. “Sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes,” Mr. Hawkins said. “Every time these girls hit a bound­ary or take a catch, they’re building their confidence and inspiring others.” To prepare for the tourna­ment, top coaches led the girls on a three-day coach­ing clinic. “We are very grateful for the participa­tion of first-class women’s cricket coaches and mem­bers of the Pakistan nation­al women’s team, who took time out to build the girls’ skills and encourage them to push beyond the bound­aries,” added Mr. Hawkins. In the final, Kinnaird Crick­et Club defeated Govt Cen­tral Model H/S by 53 runs. Kinnaird Club scored 72-5 while in reply, Govt Cen­tral Model H/S could score only 19-4 in 6 overs. Rabail was declared player of the match.