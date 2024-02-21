AHC and KCWU organise 5th Girls Cricket Tournament

LAHORE - The Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College for Women hosted the 5th Girls Cricket Cup here on Tuesday, with the generous support of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, congratulated the girls and schools on their participation and thanked Kinnaird and Pakistan Cricket Board for their valuable support. “Sport can help tear down barriers and stereotypes,” Mr. Hawkins said. “Every time these girls hit a boundary or take a catch, they’re building their confidence and inspiring others.” To prepare for the tournament, top coaches led the girls on a three-day coaching clinic. “We are very grateful for the participation of first-class women’s cricket coaches and members of the Pakistan national women’s team, who took time out to build the girls’ skills and encourage them to push beyond the boundaries,” added Mr. Hawkins. In the final, Kinnaird Cricket Club defeated Govt Central Model H/S by 53 runs. Kinnaird Club scored 72-5 while in reply, Govt Central Model H/S could score only 19-4 in 6 overs. Rabail was declared player of the match.