AkzoNobel announces completion of its largest ‘Let’s Colour’ social initiative

LAHORE - AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd., the maker of Dulux paints, in collabo­ration with Akhuwat Foundation, Tuesday announced the comple­tion of its largest “Let’s Colour” social initiative in Pakistan. Grac­ing the completion ceremony of the Let’s Colour Mustafabad proj­ect were Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Executive Director, Akhu­wat Foundation and Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited. AkzoNobel in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation has intro­duced a world of colour to 6,000 residents of Mustafabad town in the Kasur district of Pakistan. A whooping 8,250 liters of Dulux paint were used to repaint the ex­teriors of over 1,000 homesand liven up community spaces. This initiative saw 26 painters and mural artists from Mustafabad and 41 AkzoNobel employee vol­unteers work together overfour months to bring alive the new vi­brant identity of Mustafabad.

“As a part of the AkzoNobel cares program, this latest Let’s Colour project shows how paint has more power than we think. As average temperatures in peak summers sizzle at 48OC, AkzoNo­bel has coated home exteriors with Dulux Weathershield to make a tangible difference to the lo­cal community. While providing all-weather protection to homes for longer, this high-quality exte­rior emulsion is powered by the specialKeep CoolTechnologyT­Mthat helpsreduce surface tem­peratures by up to 5OC. As a result, Mustafabad is figuratively and literally cooler and more liveable too,” said Mr.Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNo­bel Pakistan Limited. AkzoNobel knows that colours can transform entire communities and influ­ence how people experience the world around them. That why its colourexpertschose 51 hues from the exhaustive range of over 2,000 available shades of Dulux paints in Pakistan. From nurturing greens, welcoming yellows, exuberant reds to tranquil blues - each hue was carefully selected to spark new hope and inspire the resi­dents to flourish. Prominent mural artworks in the refreshed lanes of Mustafabad now connect and inspire the community.Cultural diversity and shared heritage are celebrated in the lively mural that blends Pakistan’s world-famous truck art with national landmarks such as the Minar-e-Pakistan. The ‘window into a dream world’ mu­ral captures the nature’s bounty in Pakistan - from the idyllic green valleys of Kashmir, trinkling blue waters of Attabad Lake to the or­ange twilight hues of Clifton beach.

Further, strategically painted murals - like the ‘power of edu­cation’ facing the local school and the ‘importance of hand sanitation’ in front of the water filtration plant, serve as power­ful reminders to the local com­munity to contribute towards painting a brighter future for the next generation. The magic of paint has also transformed a hitherto dull area into the new evening gathering spot for the community. While exuberant floral motifs on walls provide a welcoming ambience for un­winding, new shops selling tea, snacks and candy create liveli­hood opportunities for the local­sand help create the perfect set­ting for lively conversations for all ages groups. As Mubbasher sums it up, “We’re proud to see how Let’s Colour is revitalizing more than just walls. The vibrant colours make living spaces more fun and enjoyable. The transfor­mation has helped to uplift the community with renewed pride and hope today while painting a more tomorrow for Mustafabad.”