Another Age of Darkness

My dearest reader, you all must have remembered the Age of Darkness, the era under British Raj. The same people who came in the disguise of humble traders and revealed their true intentions slowly with the passage of time.

That age took almost a cen­tury to pass, however, the after affects still linger on in our lives.

In my opinion, we have never recovered from the shock, from the life of slavery. Moreover, the most alarming is that in just 89 years we all have forgotten our legacy. Since, we belong to the empire that was not just one of the most powerful empires on earth, but arguably the most powerful of the Age, the times when the Mings in China and Safavids in Persia were on the decline, and the rise of European powers was still in future, we were on the lead.

In the past 76 years, Pakistan started healing in some ways, but once again the storm clouds have started darkening the skies.

Recently, I came across a jin­gle on several websites, “Paki­stan the Cheapest Country”, however, if someone can tell me, if there’s another country who adopted our name?

Overall, Pakistanis are one of the most venerable people on earth. We have an alarming in­flation rate. How can an item of vegetable cost Rs 650/kg when Pakistan is an agro-based coun­try? And check the amount on your utility bills, plus the huge level of taxes on everyday use items. “With education you can change the situation”, some people say, however, I doubt it. We are educated. What change did education bring to us, ex­cept for becoming a little more Anglo Indian. Certainly, our generation is at loss. I don’t question their abilities but di­rection of the energies.

Similarly, there are lesser or no opportunities for the talent, sadly. There’s no value of the educational degree in the real world. The meagre pay scale of such a devalued currency.

I am myself unemployed. I live on my brother’s and father’s money. I fancy what if I had learned embroidery, at least I could own a business.

With all misfortune came the viscosity of corrupt and unjust.

Dear reader, you know what is hidden in criticism - a lament and a heartbreak to witness our people descending in the dust of withdrawal and accepting the age of darkness.

MUNAZA KAZMI