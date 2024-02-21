ANP leaders express concern over ‘rigging’ in elections

SWABI - Awami National Party (ANP) cen­tral and provincial leaders, includ­ing Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, for­mer central senior vice-president, Aimal Wali, provincial president, and Sardar Hussain Babak, gen­eral secretary, gathered at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in the district headquarters to voice their con­cerns over alleged rigging in the recent general elections. The lead­ers launched a protest campaign against the perceived injustice of changing Form 45, flipping win­ners to losers and vice versa.

Haider Hoti, expressing his dis­satisfaction, emphasized the need for a decision on whether Paki­stan would be run according to the constitution or the establish­ment’s will. He asserted that if the establishment planned to dictate the country’s course, elections and the defamation of politicians were unnecessary. He criticized the re­cent elections, deeming them the “worst” in the nation’s history, tar­nishing Pakistan’s image and hin­dering democratic progress.

The leaders demanded the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan im­mediately open all constituencies for scrutiny, advocating for the ver­ification of every vote through bi­ometrics and media coverage. Ai­mal Wali stated that they would not bow their heads but would adhere to constitutional means, urging party members to resist interfer­ence from any institution while as­serting their constitutional rights.

Sardar Babak emphasized the constitutional right to voice con­cerns against rigged elections, pledging to continue the struggle until ANP’s leaders’ sacrifices were acknowledged. He predicted that those declared elected would be­come mere rubber stamps, follow­ing the orders of their masters. The ANP leaders expressed strong res­ervations about the integrity of the polls held on Feb 8, calling for the Election Commission to address complaints and ensure transpar­ency in the electoral process.