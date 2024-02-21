ANP MPA-elect joins PTI in Torghar

PESHAWAR - Laiq Mohammad Khan Swati, a prominent figure from the Awami National Party (ANP), elected in­dependently in Torghar district, has officially joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Previous­ly securing victory in 2018 un­der the ANP banner, Swati spear­headed significant development projects in the remote Torghar district. Despite facing a change in allegiances during the recent elections, Swati remains commit­ted to continuing his developmen­tal efforts.

Following his triumph on Febru­ary 8 as an independent candidate, Swati met with key PTI figures, in­cluding Chief Minister-designate Ali Amin Gandapur, former gov­ernor Shah Farman, and former assembly speaker Mushtaq Ah­mad Ghani. Swati pledged his alle­giance to PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan. Gandapur praised Swati’s political career, welcoming him into the PTI fold.

With 11,159 votes, Swati tri­umphed over his ANP rival in the 2024 general elections. He em­phasized the persistent need for development in Torghar, a once-tribal area of Mansehra. Swati expressed optimism that the newly formed provincial gov­ernment, under PTI, would ad­dress core tribal issues and en­sure the timely completion of initiated development projects.

It is noteworthy that PTI-backed female contestant Shakila Rabba­ni contested from the same con­stituency but faced defeat against Swati. Swati, a former National As­sembly (MNA) member and two-time tehsil nazim of Oghi brings a wealth of experience to PTI.