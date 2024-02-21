ANP MPA-elect joins PTI in Torghar

PESHAWAR - Laiq Mohammad Khan Swati, a prominent figure from the Awami National Party (ANP), elected independently in Torghar district, has officially joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Previously securing victory in 2018 under the ANP banner, Swati spearheaded significant development projects in the remote Torghar district. Despite facing a change in allegiances during the recent elections, Swati remains committed to continuing his developmental efforts.
Following his triumph on February 8 as an independent candidate, Swati met with key PTI figures, including Chief Minister-designate Ali Amin Gandapur, former governor Shah Farman, and former assembly speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani. Swati pledged his allegiance to PTI’s founding chairman Imran Khan. Gandapur praised Swati’s political career, welcoming him into the PTI fold.
With 11,159 votes, Swati triumphed over his ANP rival in the 2024 general elections. He emphasized the persistent need for development in Torghar, a once-tribal area of Mansehra. Swati expressed optimism that the newly formed provincial government, under PTI, would address core tribal issues and ensure the timely completion of initiated development projects.
It is noteworthy that PTI-backed female contestant Shakila Rabbani contested from the same constituency but faced defeat against Swati. Swati, a former National Assembly (MNA) member and two-time tehsil nazim of Oghi brings a wealth of experience to PTI.