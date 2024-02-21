Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

APP
February 21, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  The arrangements for the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival were re­viewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Various officials including GM Operations TDCP Wahid Arjumad, TDCP Official Mis­bah Isaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Assistant Commission­er Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commission­er Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, repre­sentative of Hobara Foundation Major (retd) Omar Mehdi, officers from Traffic Police, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Highways Depart­ment, Islamia University Bahawalpur, District Sports, and other relevant departments were present.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024