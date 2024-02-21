Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - The arrangements for the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival were re­viewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Various officials including GM Operations TDCP Wahid Arjumad, TDCP Official Mis­bah Isaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Assistant Commission­er Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commission­er Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, repre­sentative of Hobara Foundation Major (retd) Omar Mehdi, officers from Traffic Police, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Highways Depart­ment, Islamia University Bahawalpur, District Sports, and other relevant departments were present.