Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed

BAHAWALPUR - The arrangements for the 19th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally and Cultural Festival were reviewed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Various officials including GM Operations TDCP Wahid Arjumad, TDCP Official Misbah Isaq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Faisal Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar, representative of Hobara Foundation Major (retd) Omar Mehdi, officers from Traffic Police, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Highways Department, Islamia University Bahawalpur, District Sports, and other relevant departments were present.