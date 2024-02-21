Attock police nab man for allegedly attempting to kill father

ATTOCK - Police arrested an accused who tried to shoot dead his father. Case under the act has been registered against him and sent behind the bars. As per details, Taj Muhammad son of Ghulam Muhammad r/o Dhok Shino informed Jand police that he was sleeping at his daughter’s house when some unknown person shot him injured and escaped. Police Station Jand immediately registered a case and during investigation found that his own son Muhammad Raheel tried to kill his father. Police also recovered an unlicensed pistol from his possession. Meanwhile, Fatehjang police arrested Wajid Ali who was abusing people while being drunk. On the other hand, Hasanabdal police arrested two bike lifters Sayed Rehman and Fahad Ali.