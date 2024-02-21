Attock police nab man for allegedly attempting to kill father

ATTOCK - Police arrest­ed an accused who tried to shoot dead his father. Case under the act has been reg­istered against him and sent behind the bars. As per de­tails, Taj Muhammad son of Ghulam Muhammad r/o Dhok Shino informed Jand police that he was sleep­ing at his daughter’s house when some unknown per­son shot him injured and escaped. Police Station Jand immediately registered a case and during investiga­tion found that his own son Muhammad Raheel tried to kill his father. Police also re­covered an unlicensed pis­tol from his possession. Meanwhile, Fatehjang po­lice arrested Wajid Ali who was abusing people while being drunk. On the other hand, Hasanabdal police ar­rested two bike lifters Sayed Rehman and Fahad Ali.