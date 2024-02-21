Axe of another hike of Rs7.1308/ unit set to fall on power users

ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Purchas­ing Agency (CPPA) has sought another hike of Rs7.1308 per unit in tariff on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of January, 2023 ow­ing to sharp hike of 36 percent in generation cost and jumping of transmission losses to 4.24 percent.

In a petition submitted to National Electric Power Regu­latory Authority, on behalf of Ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) said that the reference fuel charged from the consumers during January was Rs7.4824 per unit, while the cost of the energy delivered to Discos was Rs 14.6202 per unit, and requested an increase of Rs 7.1308 per unit over the reference charges on account of FCA for the month.

The generation cost during the month reached Rs14.6202 per unit due to electricity gen­erated through expensive fuel like high speed diesel (HSD) and furnace oil. The cost of the ener­gy delivered to discos enhanced by 32.64 percent in January to Rs 14.6202 per unit from Rs 11.0225 per unit in December.

The increase also includes the previous adjustments of Rs 0.3089 per unit. The peti­tion if accepted in full by Nepra, will burden the electricity con­sumers with an additional bur­den of over Rs 66.598 billion (FCA+GST).To consider the peti­tion, NEPRA will conduct public hearing on 23rd February 2024.

The breakdown of the data re­veals varying costs across differ­ent generation sources, ranging from Rs. 1.3281/kWh for nucle­ar to Rs45.6066/kWh for HSD.

Owing to reduction in hydel generation, the government had resorted to power gen­eration from expensive fuel of high speed diesel at cost of Rs45.6066 per unit and Rs 35.4371 per unit on furnace oil to meet the electricity demand.

The share of electricity gener­ated from HSD in total genera­tion was 102 Gwh or 1.22 per­cent but it cost Rs 4.6 billion at Rs 45.6 per unit. The govern­ment had also produced elec­tricity from another expensive fuel of furnace oil at cost of Rs 35.4 per unit. Furnace oil based plants produced 750.4 Gwh at cost of Rs 26.5 billion.

The CPPA, in its application, has submitted that the total electricity generated with vari­ous fuels in the month of Janu­ary was recorded a 8,314 GWh(­giga watt per hour), at a price of Rs 13.7885 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 114,634 million. The electricity genera­tion increased by 7.61 per cent in January to 8,314 GWh from 7,726 GWh in December, while the generation cost increased by 36.06 per cent from Rs 10.1341 per unit in December to 13.7885 per unit in January.

According the petition, 7,938 GWh at Rs 116,059 million had been delivered to Discos with 4.24 per cent as transmission losses. It is worth to note that the transmission loss had also increased to from 3.02 per cent in November to 3.51 per cent in December.

The data reveals that power generation from hydel source was decreased by 50.30 per cent during January, to 924 GWh from 1859 GWh in Decem­ber, constituting 11.12 per cent with zero cost of power gener­ation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 1969 GWh (local + import­ed coal: 1373+ 576GWh). The share of local coal was 16.51 per cent at Rs 11.9213 per unit while the share of imported coal was 6.93 per cent at Rs 21.0486 per unit. The electricity genera­tion from HSD increased from 6 GWh in December to 102 GWh in January. Over 750 GWh or 9 per cent electricity of the total energy mix was generated from RFO based power plants at Rs 35.44 per unit during January.