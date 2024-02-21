Azerbaijan envoy calls for fostering trade relations with Pakistan

LAHORE - Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commit­ment to fostering bilateral trade relations with Pakistan during his speech at the La­hore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). He high­lighted the commencement of direct flights between the two countries since last years by AZAL and PIA, outlined wishes to expand flight connectiv­ity, ultimately aiming for daily flights from various cities. The ambassador stressed the key role of the private sector in driving economic ties.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar extended a warm welcome to ambassador, and acknowl­edged the enduring diplomatic, historical, and cultural ties be­tween Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Ambassador Khazar Farhadov expressed optimism regarding the significant increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, attributed to the introduction of direct flights. He noted a substantial rise in the number of Pakistani stu­dents studying in Azerbaijan, underscoring the importance of private sector engagement in fostering robust economic ties.

The ambassador emphasized the need for market explora­tion, partnerships, and recip­rocal investments between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, cit­ing successful trade relations between Azerbaijan and Tur­key as a model. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s position as a key international transport corri­dor and said that Azerbaijan’s Socar Trading company pro­vides LNG to Pakistan. Ambas­sador stressed the importance of people-to-people contact and the accessibility of the Azerbai­jani Embassy, expressing Azer­baijan’s cosideration in partici­pating in possible joint projects also under Pakistan’s SIFC.

He advocated for the estab­lishment of preferential and transit trade agreements be­tween the two countries and identified tourism as a prom­ising area for collaboration, citing Azerbaijan’s reception of tens of thousands Pakistani tourists every year. Ambas­sador invited Pakistani rice exporters to avail of the op­portunities after Azerbaijan’s government has announced an exemption of customs duty on rice imports from Pakistan till 31 December 2027.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar underscored Azerbaijan’s stra­tegic significance in the cross­road between Asia and Europe and emphasized on its prime location and abundant natural resources, which position it as a linchpin in regional trade and transportation networks.

While acknowledging the existing trade potential be­tween the two countires, Ka­shif Anwar noted that the bi­lateral trade volume has not yet reached its full potential. He highlighted Pakistan’s exports of rice, textiles, and fruits to Azerbaijan, along with imports of urea from Azerbai­jan. Kashif Anwar stressed the need for diversification in product lines and avenues of cooperation to maximize bilateral trade opportunities, suggesting potential areas such as pharmaceuticals, sur­gical instruments, textiles, IT, and tourism for collaboration.

LCCI President emphasized the pivotal role of commercial sections of embassies in fa­cilitating trade and fostering people-to-people contacts. He highlighted the recent Pakistan-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations, where discus­sions centered on deepening cooperation across various sec­tors including energy, IT, agri­culture, and education. Anwar also mentioned ongoing efforts to finalize Preferential Trade and Transit Trade Agreements to further enhance bilateral trade. Drawing attention to Pak­istan’s Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC), Kashif Anwar encouraged Azerbaijani investors to explore investment opportunities across sectors such as defense, agriculture, minerals, IT, and energy. He also lauded the Government of Pun­jab’s initiatives to improve the business environment through streamlined processes at Busi­ness Facilitation Centers.