Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Azerbaijan envoy calls for fostering trade relations with Pakistan

Ambassador emphasises need for market exploration, partnerships, and reciprocal investments between Pakistan and Azerbaijan

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
LAHORE  -  Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov emphasized Azerbaijan’s strong commit­ment to fostering bilateral trade relations with Pakistan during his speech at the La­hore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI). He high­lighted the commencement of direct flights between the two countries since last years by AZAL and PIA, outlined wishes to expand flight connectiv­ity, ultimately aiming for daily flights from various cities. The ambassador stressed the key role of the private sector in driving economic ties.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar extended a warm welcome to ambassador, and acknowl­edged the enduring diplomatic, historical, and cultural ties be­tween Pakistan and Azerbaijan. Ambassador Khazar Farhadov expressed optimism regarding the significant increase in trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, attributed to the introduction of direct flights. He noted a substantial rise in the number of Pakistani stu­dents studying in Azerbaijan, underscoring the importance of private sector engagement in fostering robust economic ties.

The ambassador emphasized the need for market explora­tion, partnerships, and recip­rocal investments between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, cit­ing successful trade relations between Azerbaijan and Tur­key as a model. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s position as a key international transport corri­dor and said that Azerbaijan’s Socar Trading company pro­vides LNG to Pakistan. Ambas­sador stressed the importance of people-to-people contact and the accessibility of the Azerbai­jani Embassy, expressing Azer­baijan’s cosideration in partici­pating in possible joint projects also under Pakistan’s SIFC.

He advocated for the estab­lishment of preferential and transit trade agreements be­tween the two countries and identified tourism as a prom­ising area for collaboration, citing Azerbaijan’s reception of tens of thousands Pakistani tourists every year. Ambas­sador invited Pakistani rice exporters to avail of the op­portunities after Azerbaijan’s government has announced an exemption of customs duty on rice imports from Pakistan till 31 December 2027.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar underscored Azerbaijan’s stra­tegic significance in the cross­road between Asia and Europe and emphasized on its prime location and abundant natural resources, which position it as a linchpin in regional trade and transportation networks.

While acknowledging the existing trade potential be­tween the two countires, Ka­shif Anwar noted that the bi­lateral trade volume has not yet reached its full potential. He highlighted Pakistan’s exports of rice, textiles, and fruits to Azerbaijan, along with imports of urea from Azerbai­jan. Kashif Anwar stressed the need for diversification in product lines and avenues of cooperation to maximize bilateral trade opportunities, suggesting potential areas such as pharmaceuticals, sur­gical instruments, textiles, IT, and tourism for collaboration.

LCCI President emphasized the pivotal role of commercial sections of embassies in fa­cilitating trade and fostering people-to-people contacts. He highlighted the recent Pakistan-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations, where discus­sions centered on deepening cooperation across various sec­tors including energy, IT, agri­culture, and education. Anwar also mentioned ongoing efforts to finalize Preferential Trade and Transit Trade Agreements to further enhance bilateral trade. Drawing attention to Pak­istan’s Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC), Kashif Anwar encouraged Azerbaijani investors to explore investment opportunities across sectors such as defense, agriculture, minerals, IT, and energy. He also lauded the Government of Pun­jab’s initiatives to improve the business environment through streamlined processes at Busi­ness Facilitation Centers.

Our Staff Reporter

