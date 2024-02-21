Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Bakhshali residents demand replacement of electric wires

Our Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
MARDAN   -  Residents of Bakhshali in the Mardan district are facing significant financial losses due to deteriorat­ing electricity wires damaging household electronic equipment. Despite continuous complaints, the ex­pired wires have not been replaced, leading to in­creased voltage and frequent breakdowns in the Za­far Khel area.

Residents, led by Naveedul Haq, highlight the im­pact on heaters, lights, water motors, refrigerators, and washing machines. The problem persists with­out a permanent solution from authorities. Accord­ing to a WAPDA official, replacing the wires is hin­dered by the unavailability of a sufficient quantity. If the public provides the necessary wires, replacement can proceed, but the routine process would take at least three months.

Notably, these electricity wires have never been re­placed before, and recent high-voltage incidents have resulted in property damage. The locals demand swift action from WAPDA and other authorities to prevent future losses and potential harm. They warn of pro­tests if the issue remains unresolved, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this hazardous situation.

