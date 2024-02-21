Bakhshali residents demand replacement of electric wires

MARDAN - Residents of Bakhshali in the Mardan district are facing significant financial losses due to deteriorating electricity wires damaging household electronic equipment. Despite continuous complaints, the expired wires have not been replaced, leading to increased voltage and frequent breakdowns in the Zafar Khel area.
Residents, led by Naveedul Haq, highlight the impact on heaters, lights, water motors, refrigerators, and washing machines. The problem persists without a permanent solution from authorities. According to a WAPDA official, replacing the wires is hindered by the unavailability of a sufficient quantity. If the public provides the necessary wires, replacement can proceed, but the routine process would take at least three months.
Notably, these electricity wires have never been replaced before, and recent high-voltage incidents have resulted in property damage. The locals demand swift action from WAPDA and other authorities to prevent future losses and potential harm. They warn of protests if the issue remains unresolved, emphasizing the urgency of addressing this hazardous situation.