Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Basketball event schedule announced for Sindh Games

Staff Reporter
February 21, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Karachi Basketball Asso­ciation (KBBA) President and Sindh Games Basket­ball Event Organizing Sec­retary Ghulam Moham­mad Khan announced the complete program of the event, draws and manager meeting on February 23 at 7:30 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. The event will start on February 24 at 3:00 pm while the third posi­tion and final matches will be played on February 25 at 4:00 pm. Aamir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed and Mum­taz Ahmed are involved, the technical officials have been instructed to con­tact KBBA president at the event venue on February 23 at 8 pm. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1708402338.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024