Basketball event schedule announced for Sindh Games

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Asso­ciation (KBBA) President and Sindh Games Basket­ball Event Organizing Sec­retary Ghulam Moham­mad Khan announced the complete program of the event, draws and manager meeting on February 23 at 7:30 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court. The event will start on February 24 at 3:00 pm while the third posi­tion and final matches will be played on February 25 at 4:00 pm. Aamir Sharif, Naeem Ahmed and Mum­taz Ahmed are involved, the technical officials have been instructed to con­tact KBBA president at the event venue on February 23 at 8 pm.