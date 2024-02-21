Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal to finalise name for Punjab Governor today

Bilawal to finalise name for Punjab Governor today
Web Desk
12:31 PM | February 21, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will chair the party meeting today to finalise the name for the coveted office of Punjab governor.

The PPP will get the office of Punjab governor as per the power-sharing formula with the PML-N.

As per the power-sharing pact, Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for the slot of prime minister whereas Asif Ali Zardari will be the joint candidate for position of president of Pakistan.

The senate chairman, NA deputy speaker, Punjab and KP governors will be from the PPP, whereas NA speaker, Sindh and Balochistan governors will be from PML-N.

Bilawal will chair a meeting today to finalise the names for the coveted offices.

The meeting would be attended by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The sources said that a political figure of PPP from central Punjab is being considered for the office of Governor.

Similarly, the office of chairman senate is likely to go with a heavyweight from South Punjab.

SC dismisses plea seeking nullification of election

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1708486742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024