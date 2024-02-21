Bilawal to finalise name for Punjab Governor today

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will chair the party meeting today to finalise the name for the coveted office of Punjab governor.

The PPP will get the office of Punjab governor as per the power-sharing formula with the PML-N.

As per the power-sharing pact, Shehbaz Sharif will be the joint candidate for the slot of prime minister whereas Asif Ali Zardari will be the joint candidate for position of president of Pakistan.

The senate chairman, NA deputy speaker, Punjab and KP governors will be from the PPP, whereas NA speaker, Sindh and Balochistan governors will be from PML-N.

Bilawal will chair a meeting today to finalise the names for the coveted offices.

The meeting would be attended by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Nadeem Afzal Chan.

The sources said that a political figure of PPP from central Punjab is being considered for the office of Governor.

Similarly, the office of chairman senate is likely to go with a heavyweight from South Punjab.