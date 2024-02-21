BVMW Germany Country Representative to meet business houses, government officials

ISLAMABAD - The BVMW Germany’s official Coun­try Representative to Pakistan, Mr. Matthew D Shaw, will be visiting Is­lamabad and the provinces of KP and Punjab during his visit next week. The BVMW – Germany, represent­ing the interests of 270,000-mem­ber companies globally, focuses on advocating for SMEs in politics, with administrative authorities, trade unions, and major companies. In line with our commitment to foster­ing international collaboration, Mr. Shaw, who also serves as the CEO of M/S Unity LSS, a distinguished mem­ber company of Max Holdings looks forward to strengthening global busi­ness connections during this visit.

Mr. Shaw is set to arrive in Paki­stan with a packed itinerary aimed at strengthening economic partner­ships between Germany and Paki­stan. He will engage with key stake­holders, including meetings with the Punjab and KP’s BOIs, Presidents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Faisalabad Chambers, Chairman Hattar Indus­trialists Association and Pakistan Business Council. He would also meet the management of the Special In­vestment Facilitation Council (SIFC), BOI, and FBR. His visit itinerary also includes meeting the German Ambassador to Pakistan, German-Pakistan CCI, and prominent German companies in Pakistan. During these engagements, he would discuss ar­eas of mutual interest, specifically aiming at B2B networking for con­ceiving and implementing feasible projects. Mr. Matthew also wants to bring a full fledge a delegation of German businessmen in future for having meetings with their Pakistani counterparts. Mr. Matthew D Shaw has a deep business interest in Paki­stan and owns several businesses in the fields of residential and commer­cial buildings, marketing, IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce, LPG, and petroleum exploration in the country under the umbrella of Max Holdings – Pakistan.