BVMW Germany Country Representative to meet business houses, government officials

ISLAMABAD - The BVMW Germany’s official Country Representative to Pakistan, Mr. Matthew D Shaw, will be visiting Islamabad and the provinces of KP and Punjab during his visit next week. The BVMW – Germany, representing the interests of 270,000-member companies globally, focuses on advocating for SMEs in politics, with administrative authorities, trade unions, and major companies. In line with our commitment to fostering international collaboration, Mr. Shaw, who also serves as the CEO of M/S Unity LSS, a distinguished member company of Max Holdings looks forward to strengthening global business connections during this visit.
Mr. Shaw is set to arrive in Pakistan with a packed itinerary aimed at strengthening economic partnerships between Germany and Pakistan. He will engage with key stakeholders, including meetings with the Punjab and KP’s BOIs, Presidents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Faisalabad Chambers, Chairman Hattar Industrialists Association and Pakistan Business Council. He would also meet the management of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), BOI, and FBR. His visit itinerary also includes meeting the German Ambassador to Pakistan, German-Pakistan CCI, and prominent German companies in Pakistan. During these engagements, he would discuss areas of mutual interest, specifically aiming at B2B networking for conceiving and implementing feasible projects. Mr. Matthew also wants to bring a full fledge a delegation of German businessmen in future for having meetings with their Pakistani counterparts. Mr. Matthew D Shaw has a deep business interest in Pakistan and owns several businesses in the fields of residential and commercial buildings, marketing, IT and IT-enabled services, e-commerce, LPG, and petroleum exploration in the country under the umbrella of Max Holdings – Pakistan.