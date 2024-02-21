Chinese water-saving facilities shipped to Pakistan for smart farm project

ISLAMABAD - The first batch of equip­ment for the Million Acres of green Pakistan Smart Farm Project participated by Chinese water-saving industry leader, Tianjin Dayu Irrigation Group, has been packed and deliv­ered, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

The batch of intelligent water and fertilizer integrated irrigation equipment covering a farmland area of 2,000 hectares will be used for the planting and irrigation of wheat, cot­ton, tomatoes, corn and other crops, provid­ing vital technical support for the construc­tion of smart farms in Pakistan.

On July 7, 2023, the Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif launched the LIMS (Land Infor­mation and Management System) initiative, which aims to promote modern agricultural development, improve agricultural produc­tivity and meet the food needs of Pakistan’s growing population through the application of advanced technology and modern irriga­tion systems, among which the Million Acres of Green Pakistan Smart Farm Project as a re­sponse to and support for this initiative.

“Agriculture is Pakistan’s pillar industry. The world’s most advanced technology will help us increase production. It can not only be as self-use, but will also be of great help to our food exports in the future.

At the same time, Dayu Group has also made considerable achievements in flood prevention, disaster early warning, rural sewage treatment, and so on. We hope to co­operate closely with Dayu in multiple dimen­sions,” said Ghulam Qadir, Pakistan’s Com­mercial Counsellor in China.

Cui Jing, senior vice president of Dayu Group, echoed that Pakistani partners are very interested in Dayu’s rural sewage treat­ment project in Tianjin and farmer drinking water safety project in Ningxia.

“If this cooperation is successful, these two types of projects will also be introduced to Pakistan. Beyond doubt, our prospects for future cooperation are very broad.”

Pakistan suffers from chronic water short­ages. In addition to residential water, the country devotes almost three-quarters of its water supply to cultivating its water-in­tensive crops: approximately 23 percent for wheat, 21 percent for rice, 19 percent for sugar cane, and 14 percent for cotton espe­cially, which supports Pakistan’s pillar tex­tile industry, requires a large amount of wa­ter to maintain its long growth cycle as a water-loving crop.

In the meantime, northern metropolis Tian­jin is a resource-based water-scarce city, where has focused on promoting green man­ufacturing and forming a water-saving model for the entire industry chain from water sourc­es to processes to products in past few years.

This bilateral cooperation focuses on long-term development to gradually transfer the mature management experience of “tridi­mensional water management” of agricul­tural water conservation, safe drinking wa­ter for farmers, and rural sewage treatment to Belt and Road partners including Pakistan.