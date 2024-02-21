Wednesday, February 21, 2024
CMH Medical College and Institute of Dentistry to host Olympiad Art

February 21, 2024
LAHORE   -  In CMH Lahore Medical College and Institute of Dentistry, the annual colorful festival named Olympiad Art is being held from February 23 to March 3, in which students from various medical colleges across Lahore will partici­pate and various entertainment and educational activities will be offered. While the male and female students participating in this col­orful festival, representing their respective educational institu­tions, will represent colorful and lightening joyfull entertainment in the serious educational envi­ronment. Students can promote co-curricular activities to partici­pate in this colorfull festival.

