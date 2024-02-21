Court releases Farukh Habib in judicial complex vandalism case

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain of the accountability court has released the former Federal Minister, Farukh Habib, in the vandalism case of the judicial complex. Former minister ap­peared before the accountabil­ity court on Tuesday, seeking pre-bail in the case.

During the hearing, the in­vestigation officer informed the court that Farukh Habib was not implicated in the proceed­ings. Subsequently, the former federal minister withdrew his pre-bail application, and the court released him in the case. Separately in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to 29 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court ordered the PTI workers to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for avail­ing the relief of bail. Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Bilal Latif, Muhammad Jahangir, Khalil Ahmad, Bilal Arshad, Dost Muhammad, Ha­meed Ullah, Tayyab Jamil, Mu­hammad Amjad, Bilal Idress, Shahid Mehmood, Muhammad Fayyaz, Nadeem Altaf, Syed Ali, Ali Raza, Muhammad Shoaib, Muhammad Latif, Abid Rafique, Muhammad Yar Gull, Syed Ar­salan, Muhammad Arif, Farhan Bukhari included among work­ers who were granted bail.

A total of 199 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed for hearing before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal who announced the verdict on the bail petitions of 29 accused after hearing de­tailed arguments of the parties. The court observed that some of the accused were granted bail on medical grounds. The court will take up the remaining bail petitions on February 21.