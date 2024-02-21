Court suspends arrest warrant for PTI’s Faisal Javed

PTI Senator Faisal Javed who's been in a hideout since May 9, 2023, appeared at the District Judicial Complex, Islamabad today and surrendered himself in a court of Senior Session Judge Qudrat Ullah where he was declared a proclaimed offender.

Faisal Javed was declared a proclaimed offender in FIR number 308/2022 registered at Banigala Police Station in 2022. The case pertains to a fight that took place outside Khan House Banigala.

As per details, the proceedings to declare the PTI leader absconder were stopped and the arrest warrant was suspended by a session court in Islamabad.

The court withdrew his status of proclaimed offender since he surrendered in the court. Charges will be framed at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned till March 13th.

Senator Faisal Javeed was publicly seen in Islamabad after May 9th with long hair and a beard. He didn't take questions from the media.

Earlier, on February 19, Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted him transit bail against bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear before the court concerned.

Talking to journalists outside the court, Faisal Javed said that the voter turnout on Feb 8 was “unprecedented” in the country’s history.

He expressed joy over being granted bail and noted that everyone is going through testing times. “I hope that all oppressed return home”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several party leaders are either in hiding or in jail after the May 9 saga and state crackdown on PTI.