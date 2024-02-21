Delegation of Management Course officers visits SCCI

SIALKOT - A delegation of 18 officers of the 39th Mid-Ca­reer Management Course (Inland Study) by the National Institute of Management visited the Si­alkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday. SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the del­egation. Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the driving forces were trade and industry, and their importance in policy making needs to be promoted. He said that for businesses to survive, sustain and grow, a condu­cive environment was required for which the gov­ernment must take measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business.

“We appreciate the government that has taken constructive measures towards enabling environ­ment by setting up Business Faciliation Centers in main industrial cities of Punjab”, he added. The president said that another most appreciative and encouraging initiative had been establishment of Special Investment Facilitation Council to promote and facilitate investment in Pakistan. “We are confi­dent that these endeavours would greatly contribute towards economic revival through industrial growth and flourishing businesses”, he added. Malik said: “Our footballs, hockey sticks, cricket gear, and boxing gloves are used in international games, including the Olympics and the World Cups. The city has gained ce­lebrity status in the production of official match balls for the FIFA World Cups.” The delegation of National Institute of Management headed by Deputy Secre­tary NIM Muhammad Imran included Coordinator-I Tariq Muhammad Khan, Coordinator-II Rabia Bashir, Najwa Farooq, Zainab Bibi, Asma Siddique, Muham­mad Bilal Khan, Bilawal Abro, Muhammad Ayaz, Jawad Ali Chatta, Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Arshad Khan, Inamullah Jan, Ijaz Ahmed Khan, Zul­fiqar Ali, Dr Muhammad Athar Haroon, Pirzada, Ash­faq Ahmed and Muhammad Arsalan.