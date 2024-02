ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday is­sued a notice to PML-N supre­mo Nawaz Sharif on a petition filed by PTI’s senior leader Yas­min Rashid. Yasmin Rashid also contested against Nawaz Sharif in February 08 polls. She challenged the results declared in favour of Nawaz. In her pe­tition, Yasmin Rashid claimed rigging was done in over two dozen constituencies.