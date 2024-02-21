Efforts underway to identify, arrest mastermind behind Ameer Balaj murder, says CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by chil­dren Masooma Fatima and Ibrahim suffering from kidney disorders, in­augurated the upgraded Mayo Chil­dren’s Hospital, here on Tuesday. The upgradation of Mayo Children’s Hospital has been completed in re­cord time, showcasing exceptional speed and quality. The hospital’s bed capacity has been increased to 360 beds. The CM inspected various wards of the state-of-the-art hospital and commended the high-quality work of the upgradation. The Sec­retary Communication and Works provided a briefing on the project, while the Secretary Health highlight­ed the improved treatment facilities. Talking to media after the inaugura­tion, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the first phase of the upgradation, total­ing 360 beds, has been completed. The Mayo Children’s Hospital was part of the Mayo Hospital Upgra­dation Plan, which has a total cost of Rs 10 billion. He mentioned that Mayo Hospital currently has 2,484 beds and 1,763 doctors, and human resource problems have been ad­dressed by Secretary Health Ali Jan. CM Naqvi praised the hard work of the entire team involved in the up­gradation, especially acknowledging the Department of Communication and Works, Secretary Sohail Ashraf, and XEN Maryam for their dedicated efforts. He also applauded the com­mitment of professors, doctors, and staff at Mayo Children’s Hospital. He highlighted that the malfunc­tioning CT scan machine at Mayo Hospital, inactive since 2017, has been repaired and made functional. Additionally, necessary machinery and equipment have been provided, including the procurement of el­evators for Mayo Children’s Hospital and other hospitals. He mentioned the completion of upgradation for 104 hospitals, including 32 teaching hospitals, as well as the construction, re­pair, and maintenance of 104 highways. Naqvi announced that the de­tailed performance re­port of the entire year will be shared with the media in the coming days. Re­garding former Chief Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, Naqvi expressed respect and acknowledged his vast experi­ence and contributions. He thanked Sharif for appreciating the govern­ment’s speed of work. He expressed optimism for the improvement of cricket in the future. Regarding the Ameer Balaj murder case, Naqvi assured that the accused has been apprehended, and efforts are under­way to identify the mastermind. Pro­vincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Secretaries of Health, Informa­tion, Special Secretary Health, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, DG Nursing, and other of­ficials were also present.