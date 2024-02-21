EUTA office-bearers swear in at UET

PESHAWAR - The Engineering University Teachers’ As­sociation (EUTA) witnessed a signifi­cant event as its new leadership took the oath of office at UET Peshawar on Tuesday. The ceremony, administered by UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, saw Amir Taj from the Department of Computer Science & IT being sworn in as President, alongside Prof Dr Zahid Mufti as vice president, Dr Atif Sardar as General Secretary, Dr Ehtiram-ul-Haq and Engr Adnan Rash­eed as Joint Secretaries.

The vice chancellor, expressing his commitment to the cause of higher ed­ucation, acknowledged the crucial role of teachers in supporting the universi­ty administration. He affirmed his read­iness to undertake any task that con­tributes to the advancement of higher education in the institution. Amir Taj, the newly appointed President of EUTA, emphasized the association’s non-po­litical stance and its dedication to the welfare of the teaching community.