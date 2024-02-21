EUTA office-bearers swear in at UET

PESHAWAR - The Engineering University Teachers’ Association (EUTA) witnessed a significant event as its new leadership took the oath of office at UET Peshawar on Tuesday. The ceremony, administered by UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Ali, saw Amir Taj from the Department of Computer Science & IT being sworn in as President, alongside Prof Dr Zahid Mufti as vice president, Dr Atif Sardar as General Secretary, Dr Ehtiram-ul-Haq and Engr Adnan Rasheed as Joint Secretaries.
The vice chancellor, expressing his commitment to the cause of higher education, acknowledged the crucial role of teachers in supporting the university administration. He affirmed his readiness to undertake any task that contributes to the advancement of higher education in the institution. Amir Taj, the newly appointed President of EUTA, emphasized the association’s non-political stance and its dedication to the welfare of the teaching community.