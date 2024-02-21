FBR records 30pc tax revenue growth during July 2023 to February 2024

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected revenue of Rs5,150 trillion since July 2023 to mid of February 2024 against Rs3,973 trillion over the same period last FY – almost 30% tax revenue growth.
During the course of this period, tax refunds grew by more than 28%. The month wise revenue collection for July 2023 to January 2024 is as under, July Rs538 billion, August Rs669 billion, September Rs834 billion, October Rs707 billion, November Rs736 billion, December Rs985 billion and January Rs680 billion.
Overall growth in the domestic taxes has been around 40%, while import duty and related taxes grew by 16% over July 2023 to January 2024 period. Growth in revenues gained momentum as GDP has revived and FBR collection has come under tighter scrutiny. Notwithstanding, growth in import taxes fell largely because of (i) downward adjustments in import tariffs over the years, and (ii) more recently restrictions on import licenses imposed by SBP to contain balance of payments position in the wake of foreign exchange constraints. The revenue collection from imports do however incorporate the impact of the improvements in the valuation of imports that yielded Rs 151 billion collections as well as anti- smuggling drive (that witnessed almost 69 % growth in FY vis-à-vis FY 22-23).
There is scope to enhance anti-smuggling efforts by looking into increasing customs force in Baluchistan which is currently only 378 anti-smuggling staff (compared to 20,000 personnel in the province undermine the enforcement efforts).
The revenue mobilization from domestic taxes is a welcome shift. The domestic tax collection is now over 64% of the total revenues collected during the current financial year. Concurrently the import taxes shared has declined to 36% from more than 50% just 3 years ago.
The tax wise collection reveals following trends as income tax Rs2447 billion, sales tax Rs1766 billion, Federal Excise Duty Rs307 billion and customs duty Rs629 billion. It is worth mentioning here that the government has set tax collection target at Rs9.415 trillion for FY24 as against the revised collection of Rs7.2tr in FY23, showing an increase of 30 percent. The FBR would have to collect Rs4.3 trillion in remaining five months (February to June) of the current fiscal year to achieve the annual tax collection target.