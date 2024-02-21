Wednesday, February 21, 2024
FIA arrests human trafficker
Agencies
February 21, 2024
LAHORE   -   Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a suspect who was involved in dif­ferent cases of human trafficking from Gujrat on Tuesday. According to a spokesman of the agency, on directives of FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfaraz Virk, a team of Anti-Human Trafficking Circle La­hore took action and the accused Imran Shakoor, involved in heinous crime of human smuggling, apprehended. He was wanted by FIA since 2022.He had amassed millions of rupees from the citi­zens to send them abroad and had gone into hid­ing after collecting money,said spokesman.

Agencies

