Film actress Tamanna Begum remembered

ISLAMABAD - The 11th death an­niversary of re­nowned Pakistani film and drama ac­tress Tamanna Be­gum was observed on Tuesday. Born in 1948 she started her career from Radio Pakistan and later joined film industry in 1962 with the film Daa­man. The movie that catapulted her to fame was Ashiana (1964). She went on to work in critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Umrao Jan Ada, Susral, Bharosa, An­mol, Muhabbat, and Sohra Te Jawai. The last film that she worked in was Ghar Da Kharak. In total, she did 263 films. In 1977 she won Nigar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Bharosa. She con­tinued to work in the Pakistani film industry until the late 1990s. She had performed in over 263 films and hundreds of TV drama serials. She often appeared in negative roles but also performed some entertain­ing and comedy roles. Tamanna also acted in many television plays and theater productions alongside dis­tinguished TV artists. Some of the plays in which her performance stood out were Mehndi, Khandan, Vani and Chandni Raatein.