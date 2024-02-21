First Lady advocates education, women empowerment

KARACHI - First Lady Samina Arif Alvi on Tuesday under­scored the invaluable contributions of teachers and the imperative need for their recognition in shaping the future of nation.

Addressing the Teacher’s Appreciation Ceremo­ny of Behbud Girls College and Higher Secondary School, she lauded Behbud Association for their dedication to recognising and appreciating the hard work of teachers. She emphasised the vital role teachers play in shaping the future of their students and commended the organisation for championing the cause of women empowerment through education. The First Lady stressed the im­portance of teachers focusing on critical thinking, IT skills, and communication skills in children.

In a society increasingly reliant on these skills, she underscored the need for character building and instilling values to foster civilised and com­passionate citizens. Expressing concern over the educational landscape, the First Lady asserted, “Teachers are the backbone of our schools, work­ing tirelessly to mould children into constructive contributors to society.”

She highlighted the transformative power of ed­ucation and emphasised that change in society is achievable through effective education.

She expressed sorrow over the fact that 10 mil­lion children were out of school in the country.

Diving deeper into the education discourse, the first lady drew attention to the critical role of mothers in laying the foundation for a child’s edu­cation. She stated, “An educated mother is a strong pillar of a strong society,” adding, half of the popu­lation in Pakistan comprised women.

She lamented the high illiteracy rates in Paki­stan, especially among female children, owing to a male-dominated society, stressing the need for a paradigm shift. In a poignant revelation, the First Lady shed light on the challenges faced by women in remote areas, deprived of educational opportu­nities due to various constraints.

She passionately advocated for the empower­ment of women, recognising them as indispensable for a progressive society. She referenced the World Economic Forum Global Gender Gap Report, rank­ing Pakistan 145 out of 146 countries, underscor­ing the urgency for change. The First Lady conclud­ed her address by sharing her dedication to various social issues, including breast cancer awareness, mental health, and stress management.