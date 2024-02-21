Five suspects killed in three police ‘encounters’

SIALKOT - Five suspects were killed in three alleged police encounters while two managed to escape.

According to the FIR No 186/24, Owais Riaz SI Po­lice Station Satrah Tehsil Pasrur said that last night along with the police team, the Veerwala Bridge was blocked. Six suspects were asked to stop, but the suspects resorted to firing on police party. In ex­change of fire, Jameel and another unidentified man was killed. According to Fahad Mansoor Station House Officer Pasrur Sadar, near Jhangi Shah, the police stopped the motorcycle-riding accused, on which firing started, as a result of which 2 accused were killed. Mohsin, who was arrested for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child, was being taken for the arrest of other accused, when four associates of accused Mohsin opened fire on the police team to rescue Mohsin. Mohsin was killed in exchange of fire. No police officer sustained injury in the in­cident. District Police Officer Sialkot Hassan Iqbal said a search operation was underway to arrest the suspects who managed to escape.